Disney Unveils New Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Poster

Just over a month away from the release of a live-action remake of Dumbo, Walt Disney Studios has begun to really ramp up marketing of the Tim Burton-helmed film. Earlier today, the House of Mouse released a new poster featuring the adorable titular character.

Dumbo is yet another entry in Disney’s plan to turn their vast library of animated classic into live-action blockbusters. Within the past few years, the studio has found great box office success with live-action adaptations of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast — leading Disney to eventually push more properties in development.

The Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito-starring flick is the first of three live-action remakes for Disney this year. While Dumbo comes out in March, Aladdin will soar into theaters on May 24th while The Lion King is scheduled for release on July 19th. With Disney+ on the horizon, the company has also wrapped production on a live-action Lady and the Tramp film that will debut on the streaming service in October.

As far as Dumbo goes, box office numbers are flying in under the radar as the film is currently tracking to make just $45 million in its opening weekend in theaters.

The full synopsis for Dumbo can be read below.

“From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished, and dreams take flight.

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29th.