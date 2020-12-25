Disney and Pixar's 22 vs. Earth Debuts New Clip and Key Art

One of the main characters of Disney and Pixar's latest Oscar-winning film, Soul, is returning for a short on Disney+ later this month. 22 vs. Earth will be released on Disney+ on April 30th, and it will follow the story of 22 (Tina Fey) before she ran into Joe Gardner in Soul. With just a few days to go until its released, Disney+ has released a brand new clip from the upcoming short, as well as some key art. You can check out the clip in the video above!

In 22 vs. Earth, 22 decides to break all the rules of The Great Before and refuse to go to Earth. She gathers a few other souls to join her rebellion, though their idea doesn't exactly go according to plan. Fey will once again voice 22 in the short, and she's joined by Richard Ayoade and Alice Braga. Lourdes Marquez Alba produced the short, which is directed by Kevin Nolting.

22 is definitely up to something. See 22 vs. Earth, an Original Short Film streaming April 30 on @DisneyPlus 🌎 pic.twitter.com/RA21YY1wri — Pixar (@Pixar) April 27, 2021

"While making Soul, we talked about the why of a new soul not wanting to live on Earth, but it didn't ultimately belong in that movie," Nolting said. "22 vs. Earth was a chance to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about why 22 was so cynical. As a fairly cynical person myself, it felt like perfect material."

"I think the new souls make the short so fun -- the contrast of their pure innocence and delight with the cynical expectations of 22," the director continued. "The other new souls are what 22 once was before she took another path -- purely innocent, blank slates to be guided by the counselors in their mostly uneventful journey to the earth portal. 22 sees and opening in that and attempts to guide them herself into her way of thinking."

You can take a look at the synopsis for 22 vs. Earth below.

"In 22 vs. Earth, 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts' activities lead to unexpected results, 22’s subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life."

22 vs. Earth will be released on Disney+ on Friday, April 30th.