‘Coco’ Wins Best Animated Feature At Golden Globes

Disney-Pixar’s Coco has won Best Animated Feature at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The family-focused animated film beat out indies The Breadwinner and Loving Vincent, Blue Sky Studios’ Ferdinand, and DreamWorks‘ The Boss Baby.

The first-ever Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film was awarded to Pixar‘s Cars in 2007.

Pixar took home Golden Globes the next four years, winning the trophy for Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up and Toy Story 3.

Brave would win Pixar their sixth Golden Globe in 2013, followed by Inside Out in 2016.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen took home the trophy in 2014, followed by Zootopia in 2017.

Coco garnered 13 nominations, including Best Animated Feature, Outstanding Achievement for Music, and Outstanding Achievement for Writing, at the upcoming 45th Annie Awards, celebrating excellence in the field of animation.

Coco, from Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrick and co-director Adrian Molina, is expected to be nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the upcoming 90th Academy Awards.

The Día de Muertos-inspired Coco is the biggest blockbuster in Mexican history and has earned $589 million worldwide.