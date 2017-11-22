‘Coco’ Star Hopes for a Sequel

Anthony Gonzalez, who voiced music-loving singer-slash-guitarist Miguel Rivera in Disney-Pixar's Coco, hopes to reprise the role in a sequel.

"If there was a chance, I would love to. I hope there's a sequel even if I'm not in it," Gonzalez said at the 33rd annual Imagen Awards (via Variety). "I'd just love to see more about Miguel — what he's up to, what he's doing. I want to know about his relationship with his new baby sister."

Coco marked the 13-year-old actor's first movie, winning him an Annie Award for Best Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production. Gonzalez performed the musically-inclined Miguel's songs, including a take on the film's standout song, 'Remember Me.'

The hit film, which took home Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature Film earlier this year, was awarded Best Feature Film and Best Director for Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina during Saturday's 33rd Imagen Awards. The ceremony is presented by the Imagen Foundation, who encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in entertainment.

"We began Coco with a simple thing: a love note to Mexico, for all the beauty of the people, the traditions, and the depth of love that is inside Mexico," character designer Alonso Martinez said during the ceremony.

"Coco was just so beautifully conceived, I loved it," said Rita Moreno, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Netflix's One Day at a Time. "And wasn't that abuela marvelous?"

The Día de Muertos-inspired Coco is the biggest blockbuster in Mexican history, surpassing even Disney's own The Avengers in that territory. With its focus on family and heart, Coco emerged with the fourth-biggest Thanksgiving weekend ever, behind only Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen, Moana and Pixar's Toy Story 2.

Coco went on to become the 16th highest-grossing animated film of all time with $807 million earned worldwide.

Disney celebrated the film with Coco-inspired events in its theme parks, including the limited-time Plaza de la Familia at Disneyland Resort's Disney California Adventure Park.

Festivities included music and dance show A Musical Celebration of Coco as well as a segment dedicated to the beloved film in Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, a Pixar-themed fireworks show running nightly as part of limited-time resort-wide celebration Pixar Fest, which concludes its run at the Disneyland Resort September 3.

Pixar has made only a handful of sequels: the studio first followed up inaugural hit Toy Story with a pair of sequels, and will release Toy Story 4 June 21, 2019. Cars is the only other entry to reach trilogy status, while early 2000s hits Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles earned sequels in 2013, 2016, and 2018, respectively.

The studio has been known to continue select franchises in the form of theatrical, made-for-TV shorts, or straight-to-video shorts, as it has with Toy Story and Cars.