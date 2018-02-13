New ‘Incredibles 2’ Synopsis Released

A new synopsis for Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 has surfaced online, as reported by Disney fan-site Stitch Kingdom.

In ‘Incredibles 2,’ Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible. Written and directed by Brad Bird (‘Iron Giant,’ ‘The Incredibles,’ ‘Ratatouille’) and produced by John Walker (‘The Incredibles,’ ‘Tomorrowland’) and Nicole Grindle (‘Sanjay’s Super Team’ short, ‘Toy Story 3’ associate producer), Disney-Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ bursts into theaters on June 15, 2018.

Disney offered a fresh look at the super sequel earlier today with a new poster.

The first footage from the long-awaited follow-up to 2004’s The Incredibles came in November during College Gameday on Disney-owned ESPN.

A second special look is expected to air Wednesday during the Olympics.

Fans got their first glimpse of never-before-seen characters late last month as Disney-Pixar unveiled Winston Deavor (voice of Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk), an “ultra-wealthy, savvy and suave” supporter of Supers, and his sister, Evelyn Deavor (voice of Get Out‘s Catherine Keener), the “brilliant brainchild” behind Winston’s telecommunications company who “knows her way around tech.”

Also joining is Breaking Bad‘s Jonathan Banks, who takes over as Super Relocation Program agent Rick Dicker, and One Tree Hill‘s Sophia Bush as Voyd, a “young, overeager ‘wannabe’ Super” and mega-fan of stretched thin supermom Elastigirl.

Incredibles 2 has been voted the most anticipated family movie of 2018, coming nearly a decade-and-a-half after the original.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California will unveil an Incredibles-themed roller coaster at its Disney California Adventure Park this summer.

The Incredicoaster, formerly California Screamin’, is part of the revamped Pixar Pier, formerly Paradise Pier. The themed land will include neighborhoods inspired by Pixar productions Toy Story and Inside Out.

Incredibles 2 opens June 15.