Disney+ Has Estimated 18 Movies and 16 TV Series in Development

Disney CEO Bob Iger has gone on record admitting Disney+ is a major focus for the House of Mouse as it gets deeper into the year. It’s such an important part for Disney, in fact, the company reportedly has a staggering amount of programs at various points of development.

According to Deadline, Disney and its subsidiaries such as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, have upwards of 18 movies and 16 televisions shows in the works for the new streaming platform.

“There may be as many as 18 films and 16 TV series in some form of development for [Disney+],” the report reads. “Plus we expect some licensed content to be purchased or repurchased from other outlets as Disney looks to fill in programming gaps prior to the service’s launch later this year.”

The last line echoes what Iger stated on a recent corporate earnings call. According to the Disney exec, they’ll certainly look into licensing non-Disney properties for use on Disney+, much how the likes of Netflix and Hulu currently operate.

“I think the strategy will be long term pretty heavily weighted toward internally sourced,” Iger told investors, but “there will be occasions where we will be glad to license from third parties. Because the Fox deal hasn’t closed yet — so we can’t take advantage of some of their capabilities — and because we need to launch the [Disney+] service with some volume and it takes time to ramp up, we’re buying certain products form the outside opportunistically.”

As of now, only a few properties have officially been announced for the service including Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, Marvel Studios’ Loki, and a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Disney+ will be a major player for the studio in years to come.

“Disney+ is, yes,” Feige said on Playback with Kris Tapley. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell.”

Though an exact date has yet to be revealed, Disney+ is expected to launch this Fall.