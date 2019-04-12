Movies

Disney+ Announcements Impress the Internet

The Walt Disney Company on Thursday unveiled Disney+, its direct-to-consumers streaming service […]

The Walt Disney Company on Thursday unveiled Disney+, its direct-to-consumers streaming service soon to be home to thousands of hours of content stemming from such powerhouse Disney brands as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and Fox.

In its first year, Disney+ anticipates to host more than 25 all-new episodic series, including The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and The Mandalorian, more than 10 original movies and specials, including Lady and the Tramp and Noelle, and more than 100 recent movie titles, including Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

Among the offerings will be more than 7,500 past episodes from on air and off air series, as well as more than 500 titles across the Disney and Fox film libraries, including the complete Walt Disney Animation Studios canon — everything from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pinocchio to Frozen and Moana — a complete collection of Pixar Animation films, all Star Wars films, and originally Fox-backed blockbusters such as James Cameron’s Avatar.

Disney also announced Disney+ will act as the exclusive streaming home to 30 seasons of The Simpsons, appearing alongside beloved musical The Sound of Music and fan-favorite sitcom Malcom in the Middle.

Disney’s prolific 2019 theatrical slate will also find a home on Disney+, which will boast Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Dumbo, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Artemis Fowl, Frozen II, and Star Wars: Episode IX once those films complete their original theatrical runs.

The service will be offered ad-free at $6.99 per month or annually for $69.99. The company expects to host between 60 and 90 million subscribers by the fiscal end of 2024, bolstered in part by aggressive investments in original content based on Disney’s compelling brands.

Disney+ launches November 12.

