Disney Fans in UK Are Outraged That They Aren't Part of Initial Disney+ Launch

With the 2019 D23 Expo taking place this upcoming weekend, and November 12th just a couple of months away

By

With the 2019 D23 Expo taking place this upcoming weekend, and November 12th just a couple of months away, The Walt Disney Company began rolling out new information regarding the upcoming launch of the Disney+ streaming service. Fans already knew all about the massive library of content that the service would include, along with the incredibly reasonable price tag (just $6.99 per month in the U.S.), but the new wave of info finally added some more specifics to the situation.

Monday morning brought the first details of Disney’s international plans for Disney+, including the first markets that will get the service. Surprisingly, just four markets will be getting Disney+ in the first couple of weeks of its domestic launch. Canada and The Netherlands will get Disney+ on November 12th, the same day as the United States. Australia and New Zealand will get access to the service one week later, on November 19th. Totally missing from the announcement is one the UK.

Being one of the bigger markets in the world, fans of Disney in the UK are understandably frustrated by the lack of inclusion of the country in the Disney+ rollout. Disney made it clear that the goal was to reach all major markets in the first two years of its launch, but that didn’t give the folks across the pond any clear indication as to when they would be able to stream the content.

Of course, most frustrating about the entire situation is the fact that the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian will be a Disney+ exclusive available on the November 12th launch day. So fans in the UK will need to wait quite a while to see the series, unless they finds other ways to watch it online.

As you can imagine, no one is too happy about this:

