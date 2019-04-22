Disney+ Content Will Be Less Than 20% of Netflix, But it May Not Matter Because You Know, Marvel

The Walt Disney Company is aiming to completely alter the streaming game later this year with the launch of Disney+, a brand new streaming service that is built around content exclusive to the brand. With a cheap price point and a stellar library of beloved content, Disney+ is already being billed as the biggest competition for Netflix, despite the fact that it will have significantly less content at launch.

According to a new study from Ampere Analysis, per Variety, the library available on Disney+ in its first year will only be about 16% of Netflix’s US catalog. Disney+ will reportedly include 7,500 episodes of television and 500 movies, compared to Netflix’s 47,000 TV episodes at 4,000 movies. It will also have less TV episodes than Hulu, Amazon Prime, and CBS All Access, as well as fewer movies than Amazon Prime, Hulu, Starz, and HBO Go.

Despite having a smaller number of overall titles, Disney+ is still boasting one of the more enticing lineups in all of streaming. Why? Because it’s all Disney content, made up of the most beloved franchises in the industry.

This is all part of Disney’s plan, to make Disney+ a home of quality content, not as concerned with quantity. The service will contain the entire libraries of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Star Wars. Any one of those alone is enough to convince a customer to spend $6.99 per month. Add on top of that the new original series and films coming from those franchises, and it’s a no-brainer for most customers, especially those with children.

The company is also looking to make Disney+ the exclusive streaming home for all of its movies and TV shows in the future. That means Netflix won’t ever get access to Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen II, or Avengers: Endgame. All of those properties will eventually be available to stream, but only on Disney+.

In the eyes of the House of Mouse, less is most definitely more, and subscribers are totally okay with that.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12th.

