Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Coming in September 2025

August may only be halfway over, but Disney’s flagship streaming service is already looking ahead to the start of September. This week, Disney+ released its newsletter for September, revealing all of the movie and TV titles set to join the streaming lineup over the course of the next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

September is kicking off with the addition of the biggest movie of the year, as the live-action Lilo & Stitch makes its Disney+ debut on September 3rd. Later in the month, on September 24th, the streamer will release every episode of its highly anticipated animated series Marvel Zombies.

You can check out the full list of Disney+ September additions below!

September 2nd

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1) – New Episodes

The Rich Eisen Show – Premiere

September 3rd

Lilo & Stitch (2025) – Premiere

Reminder (Hulu Original) – All Episodes

Six months after their sudden breakup while planning their wedding, Deniz and Güneş run into each other. That same evening, a mysterious message appears on both their phones, pulling them into a life-changing journey—one that will lead them to confront the missing pieces of their past and rediscover what love truly means.

September 4th

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 7 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

September 5th

Road Trip Shorts (Season 1)

September 7th

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 3

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

September 10th

Tempest (Hulu Original) – Three Episode Premiere

Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, “Tempest” follows Seo Munju (Gianna Jun), a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho (Gang Dongwon), a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju repeatedly finds herself under attack as she uncovers an international conspiracy stretching all the way to the White House. But, with danger drawing ever closer, will Sanho be able to keep his principal safe and his emotions in check?

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)

September 11th

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 8 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

September 12th

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)

September 13th

Lost in the Jungle

September 14th

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 4

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

September 16th

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series that pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

September 17th

Electric Bloom (Season 1) – Thirteen Episodes

The three members of mega-famous pop group Electric Bloom look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school. Overachiever Posey, rebellious Jade, and quirky Tulip go on a journey to become the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.

Tempest (Hulu Original) – Episodes 4 & 5

Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, “Tempest” follows Seo Munju (Gianna Jun), a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho (Gang Dongwon), a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju repeatedly finds herself under attack as she uncovers an international conspiracy stretching all the way to the White House. But, with danger drawing ever closer, will Sanho be able to keep his principal safe and his emotions in check?

September 18th

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 9 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

September 19th

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past – All Episodes

Sig, Jedi Bob, Yesi, Servo, and the villainous Dev return and must face off against a new enemy — the powerful and mysterious Solitus. Our heroes will make unlikely alliances as they traverse new and dangerous parts of the hilariously mixed-up galaxy in an effort to stop the growing threat Solitus poses to all they hold dear.

Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4) – Premiere

September 21st

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 5

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

September 23rd

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series that pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

September 24th

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6) – All Episodes

An immersive, action-packed series follows international teams of Egyptologists as they unearth the world’s richest seam of ancient archaeology — Lost Treasures of Egypt. Through excavations and unprecedented access to the teams on the front line of archaeology, we follow these modern-day explorers as they battle searing heat and inhospitable terrain to make the discoveries of a lifetime.

Marvel Zombies – All Episodes

After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

Tempest (Hulu Original) – Episode 6 & 7

Featuring one of the most impressive international line-ups in a Korean drama to date, “Tempest” follows Seo Munju (Gianna Jun), a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho (Gang Dongwon), a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju repeatedly finds herself under attack as she uncovers an international conspiracy stretching all the way to the White House. But, with danger drawing ever closer, will Sanho be able to keep his principal safe and his emotions in check?

September 25th

Project Runway (Season 21) – Season Finale at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

September 28th

The Simpsons (Season 36)

Traveling With Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 6

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

September 30th

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series that pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)

It’s Little Angel! Where baby John, his brother, Jack, and sister, Jill inspire kids and families to have fun and to grow and learn through play. Come sing along!