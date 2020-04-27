Disney+ Releases Decade Specific "Throwback" Watch Lists
If you're in the mood for some nostalgia, Disney+ has got you covered. Ever since the streaming service launched last November, folks have flocked to it for the beloved classics of their childhood, or movies they watched on repeat when their kids were growing up. Going all the way back to the 1930s, nearly everything Disney released has made it onto the Disney+ service, allowing subscribers to visit yesteryear from their couches. This week, Disney is aiming to get people excited about the past with a new set of throwback watch lists.
Over the past month or so, Disney+ has periodically sent out custom watch lists that are themed around different topics. Disneyland park rides and Earth Day have been subjects of these lists in the past, and now the attention is shifting toward the throwback theme. The newest batch of watch lists focuses on four of the previous decades.
These watch lists are themed after the '70s, '80s, '90s, and '00s, containing popular content from those different times. The 70s is filled with a lot of live-action Disney films from the time, as well as Star Wars: A New Hope. As the decades go on, you can see how the movies changed and evolved to fit newer audiences.
You can take a look at a teaser for the new Throwback theme below, followed by each of the four watch lists.
'70s
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
Million Dollar Duck
Escape to Witch Mountain
Return from Witch Mountain
The Strongest Man in the World
Pete’s Dragon
Star Wars: A New Hope
Treasure of Matecumbe
Gus
The Castaway Cowboy
Candleshoe
The Muppet Movie
Marvel’s Spider-Woman
Hacksaw
Robin Hood
The Biscuit Eater
'80s
Sultan and the Rockstar
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Tron
The Journey of Natty Gann
Return to Oz
Adventures of the Gummi Bears
Flight of the Navigator
Fuzzbucket
Three Men and a Baby
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
The Little Mermaid
Cheetah
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Turner & Hooch
'90s
Newsies
Aladdin
Sister Act
The Three Musketeers
Cool Runnings
Boy Meets World
The Lion King
Blank Check
Camp Nowhere
Marvel’s Iron Man
Gargoyles
A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
Toy Story
Operation Dumbo Drop
Kazaam
Smart Guy
Jungle 2 Jungle
Flubber
Hercules
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
10 Things I Hate About You
'00s
The Color of Friendship
Even Stevens
The Luck of the Irish
The Princess Diaries
Kim Possible
Ice Age
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Lilo & Stitch
That’s So Raven
Cheaper by the Dozen
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
The Cheetah Girls
Finding Nemo
The Incredibles
Hannah Montana
Sonny with a Chance
Up
