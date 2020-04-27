Disney+ Releases Decade Specific "Throwback" Watch Lists

If you're in the mood for some nostalgia, Disney+ has got you covered. Ever since the streaming service launched last November, folks have flocked to it for the beloved classics of their childhood, or movies they watched on repeat when their kids were growing up. Going all the way back to the 1930s, nearly everything Disney released has made it onto the Disney+ service, allowing subscribers to visit yesteryear from their couches. This week, Disney is aiming to get people excited about the past with a new set of throwback watch lists.

Over the past month or so, Disney+ has periodically sent out custom watch lists that are themed around different topics. Disneyland park rides and Earth Day have been subjects of these lists in the past, and now the attention is shifting toward the throwback theme. The newest batch of watch lists focuses on four of the previous decades.

These watch lists are themed after the '70s, '80s, '90s, and '00s, containing popular content from those different times. The 70s is filled with a lot of live-action Disney films from the time, as well as Star Wars: A New Hope. As the decades go on, you can see how the movies changed and evolved to fit newer audiences.

You can take a look at a teaser for the new Throwback theme below, followed by each of the four watch lists.