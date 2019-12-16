Disney+ User Goes Viral for Sliding Into DMs of Customer Support Worker

There’s something to be said about “shooting your shot” and if one recent viral tweet is any indication, it never hurts to try in one of those pesky customer support live chats. Friday, Twitter user @triplekatherine reached out through the Disney+ app in hopes of cutting an ex-boyfriend off from her Disney+ account; after all, she didn’t want him to experience the latest episode of The Mandalorian. One thing led to another and the tweeter and the support agent became friends on Snapchat. What happened next, we’ll leave up to all of your imaginations.

They say shoot your shot… so I did pic.twitter.com/VD8pw3bFTL — Katherine Andrus (@triplekatherine) December 13, 2019

As of this writing, the tweet has over 222,000 likes and 31,000 retweets. As you might expect, the original Twitter user was forced to shut down the Snapchat account used in the initial screenshots — you know, because of the virality of the social media post.

Now over a month old, Disney+ has been a smash hit in the world of streaming video. The latest reports suggest the platform has been downloaded 22 million times. In fact, it’s exceeded the expectations of most with a vested interest, including Verizon, an active Disney partner. “It beat our expectations, even though we had high expectations,” Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said at a recent investors conference.

The successful launch has led to Disney CEO Bob Iger being named Time’s Business Person of the Year. “This has been probably one of the most productive years we’ve had as a company in the 15 years that I’ve been in this job,” Iger explained. “This time last year, we had not closed the deal for Fox,” he added. “We had not opened up two Star Wars Lands, we had not launched Disney+. We had not closed the deal for control of Hulu.”

