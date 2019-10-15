Disney+ Releases Lady & the Tramp Trailer

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Lady & the Tramp, the live-action/CGI remake of the animated classic, which is set to debut on the streaming service when Disney+ opens its doors on November 12. The movie, which features the voice work of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, centers on the unexpected romance between a stray dog and the family pet of a wealthy couple — the latter of whom feels out of place in the family home after the birth of the couple’s first child. Deadly Class standout Benedict Wong also stars in the film, along with Community and Talking Dead familiar face Yvette Nicole Brown. You can check it out below.

This trailer gives the first concrete sense of how the characters and settings will be modernized and what the movie will actually look and feel like. Depending on the film, Disney’s CG reinventions of the animated wheel have run the gamut from almost word-for-word remakes to wild reinventions.

Lady and the Tramp is the first such movie to go straight to a streaming service, and it should be no surprise that if Disney was going to do something like that, it would be for their own streaming service, which has been a huge priority for the company since before it was even a reality. This one looks like it mostly hews pretty close to the film’s plot, although the settings and the human characters have undergone some changes to update the look and feel of the film.

Charlie Bean, director of The LEGO Ninjago Movie is helming this Lady and the Tramp remake, with a script by Andrew Bujalski. Lady and the Tramp stars Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, as the titular Lady and Tramp (respectively). The film will also feature voice roles from Janelle Monae, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen, and Sam Elliot, as well as Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Arturo Castro, Ardian Martinez and Yvette Nicole Brown in the human roles.

Check out the synopsis for the film, below:

“Lady and the Tramp is set to tell the story of “an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady (Tessa Thompson) who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp (Justin Theroux), and the two embark on many romantic adventures including that iconic spaghetti smooch scene.”

Lady and the Tramp will start streaming on Disney+ on November 12th.