Disney’s Snow White Remake Reveals Original Song (And It’s an Ear Worm)

Disney just surprised fans with the perfect teaser for its live-action Snow White — a brand new original song performed by star Rachel Zegler. The studio dropped a one-minute video on Tuesday with a preview of the song and some new clips from the movie, which hits theaters on March 21, 2025. The song, “Waiting on a Wish,” is about Snow White’s inner conflict and her decision to show the world who she really is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarves featured 11 songs, and we know that many of them will be featured in this remake. It was reported as far back as 2016 that at least one new song would be added to this movie, and now we have our first sneak peek. “Waiting on a Wish” falls into the category of an “I Want song” — a term used in musicals and especially in the “Disney Renaissance” for songs about the main character’s frustration with the status quo and ambition for the future.

Snow White is Disney’s latest photorealistic remake of one of its animated classics — in this case, using plenty of CGI to depict the Seven Dwarves and other magical elements of the story. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is the oldest animated movie Disney has remade so far, surpassing Pinocchio which was originally released in 1940. However, it comes in the same year as the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, and only a year before the live-action remake of Moana — the company’s fastest turnaround from animation to live-action so far.

We’ve seen Disney add these “I Want songs” to many of their live-action remakes in recent years. According to a report by The Wrap, “Waiting on a Wish” was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who previously wrote two new songs for the 2019 remake of Aladdin — including the “I Want song” “Speechless” for Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). Pasek and Paul reportedly wrote multiple new songs for Snow White, but we don’t know yet how many will be included in the final cut of the movie.

Snow White has made a lot of headlines in recent years for a movie that hasn’t been released yet. There has been a lot of discourse online about how the Seven Dwarves should be depicted, and it now appears the final production will create the characters entirely out of CGI, with voice actors recording their lines. Meanwhile, Zegler’s casting caused a stir as well, since Zegler has some Latina heritage. Some commenters felt that this adaptation of a German fairytale should depict the princess as German, though Zegler does have European ancestry as well.

Fans will be able to judge the execution for themselves in just a few months. Snow White hits theaters on March 21, 2025. The original animated film is streaming now on Disney+.