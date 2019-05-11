Winnie the Pooh Voice Actor Jim Cummings Claims Victory Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Prolific voice actor Jim Cummings appears to be satisfied with the resolution to a custody battle with ex-wife Stephanie Cummings, who earlier this month accused the Winnie the Pooh star of sexual assault and animal abuse.

In a tweet published by Cummings Friday, the actor said goodbye to “false allegations, quotes, lies and nastyiness [sic].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Friday nite&alls GREAT!!☺️My girls are officially safe and sound at HOME, 💕adios false allegations, quotes, lies and nastyiness! Hello smooth sailing and peace. Blessings 2 all for your beautiful love and support for my family & I, God bless thank u all🌹 — Jim Cummings (@Jimcummingsacme) May 11, 2019

Cummings reported his two daughters are now “officially safe and sound at home.”

On May 3, Page Six reported Cummings’ ex-wife in court documents alleged he “engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent” since their 2001 split.

The filings revealed Stephanie’s claims Cummings once “forcefully put his hand on the back of my neck and kissed me while holding me in place against the wall” and smacked her bottom as their then four-year-old watched, resulting in the first of two restraining orders filed against Cummings.

She also alleged Cummings held the right to “touch Mommy’s breasts since he had paid for them,” and referred to her ex-husband as a “much smaller version” of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Stephanie further cited an incident in 2013 where she said Cummings raped her, and that he often would “without consent, would touch my buttocks, my groin, and my breasts” as well as “demand sex from me in exchange for meeting his support obligations.”

A 2017 relocation to Utah didn’t deter Cummings, Stephanie alleged, as she said during a visit she awoke to find Cummings “standing over me with his erect penis in my hand” while she rested near their sleeping daughter. This incident resulted in the second restraining order.

Stephanie also claimed Cummings was abusive to their dog, reporting an alleged incident where Cummings broke the dog’s hip with a broom and that he once placed the animal “inside a metal bucket outside of the house on a day which it was over 100 degrees, then left it there for a long time” until it “came close to dying.”

When denying these allegations, Cummings counter-claimed his ex-wife repeatedly threatened his career by telling people “Winnie the Pooh is a woman beating, drug addicted freak.”

Though most famously associated with Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Cummings also voiced Disney’s Darkwing Duck, Mickey Mouse ancillary character Pete, and Star Wars‘ Hondo Ohnaka.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!