New Disney+ Website Previews the Upcoming Streaming Service

The Walt Disney Company has launched a website previewing Disney+, its premiere direct-to-consumre streaming service launching in late 2019.

Guests are encouraged to visit the website and register their email to be kept up to date on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site teases the powerhouse brands to be carried on the service, including Disney classics and beloved works from Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger unveiled the service’s name Thursday during the company’s fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results, where he confirmed Thor and Avengers star Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role of trickster demigod Loki in an original live-action series.

Also announced was a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a spy thriller centered around Diego Luna’s heroic scoundrel Cassian Andor.

The high-profile projects, spinning out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars canon, were first announced by Iger during the 2017 quarterly earnings call.

It was there Iger also revealed the company was developing all-new television series inspired by Disney-Pixar’s big screen Monsters, Inc. franchise and the tween-centric High School Musical franchise, which emerged as a hit brand on Disney Channel that launched a TV movie sequel, a theatrical sequel, and a direct-to-DVD spinoff film.

In addition to the untitled Loki and Cassian Andor series, as well as the untitled Monsters, Inc. and High School Musical projects, Disney+ will also exclusively host Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and new episodes of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars revival.

Also headed to the service is a High Fidelity television series, led by Zoë Kravitz and inspired by the 2000 film that starred John Cusack and Lisa Bonet, and a rebooted Lady and the Tramp, a live-action-slash-CG-animated spin on Walt Disney’s 1955 animated classic to star Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

Marvel is said to be developing projects that will expand the expansive MCU, including a Captain America spinoff following Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), as well as a series starring Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) that could see appearances from Avengers co-star Vision (Paul Bettany).

Disney will also offer an untold amount of offerings from newly acquired 21st Century Fox, which Disney purchased for $71.3 billion in July. Iger said in August the streaming service is “the biggest priority of the company during calendar [year] 2019.”

Disney+ launches sometime late 2019.