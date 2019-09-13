Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath: All Hail the Halloween King

All hail anyone that puts Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas wreath on their door, for they are true Halloween royalty. The wreath features Jack Skellington, glowing lights, and an “All Hail the Pumpkin King” banner. The wreath is available to order here for $56.90. A garland version is available here for the same price if you prefer that style.

Now, if you want to become the kind of King or Queen that lives forever in the hearts and minds of Halloweentown residents, there are two new The Nightmare Before Christmas items that you can pair with the wreath to step up your game this year…

Free yourself from carving pumpkins on Halloween for the foreseeable future with Oogie Boogie’s henchmen from The Nightmare Before Christmas! These light-up The Nightmare Before Christmas pumpkins are powered with AAA batteries and can be had for $9.99 each – which will save you a lot of money on pumpkins in the long run. As noted, they are also ideal companions for the wreath. You can order the Lock pumpkin here, the Shock pumpkin here, and the Barrel pumpkin here while they last. Note: You can save 13% off your entire order using the code 642577 at checkout until the end of the day today, September 13th. Alternatively, you can use the code OPENFB19 to save 20% on any single item until September 30th.

Finally, we’ve seen a few The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney sweaters in our day, but this one might be the the best one to date. The sweater incorporates Jack Skellington, Zero the dog, jack-o’-lanterns, bats, spiders, and snowflakes into the design and still manages to be far from ugly. Plus, it works perfectly for all of your Halloween and Christmas party needs.

The 2019 The Nightmare Before Christmas sweater is available to order here in unisex sizes XS to XXXL for $54.99 with free shipping, which is pretty fantastic for a knitted sweater.

