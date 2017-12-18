Disney’s ‘The Nutcracker And The Four Realms’ Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Walt Disney Pictures will debut the trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Tuesday.

The trailer for #DisneysNutcracker and the Four Realms debuts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5FzJ0U5plG — Disney (@Disney) December 18, 2017

Disney announced the news with a mysterious trailer tease ahead of tomorrow’s premiere.

The film, from What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and A Dog’s Purpose director Lasse Hallstrom, tells the tale of Clara (Interstellar‘s Mackenzie Foy), a young girl who ventures into the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets to retrieve the magical key that will unlock a priceless gift from her mother.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is a live-action adaptation melding Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s famous The Nutcracker ballet and E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

Foy stars alongside Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer, and Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger. Ballet dancer Misty Copeland will feature in a key sequence inspired by Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston recently stepped in to helm 32 days of additional photography on the special effects-heavy fantasy, as Hallstrom was unavailable for reshoots due to scheduling conflicts.

Hallstrom will return to oversee post-production after the holidays.

Walt Disney Pictures will debut The Nutcracker and the Four Realms November 2, 2018.