Disney Villains TV Series to Be Called ‘Book of Enchantment’

Disney is hard at work on a new villain series for Disney+, and now we know that series will be called Book of Enchantment.

The new series will be developed for Disney’s new streaming service, with a script from Quantico’s Michael Seitzman (via Deadline). Book of Enchantment will be based on the series from author Serena Valentino, which focused on various villains like Ursula (Little Mermaid), the Evil Queen (Snow White), and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, though his rank as a “villain” is up for debate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seitzman will be producing the project as well alongside Christina Davis for Maniac Productions and will be part of ABC Signature Studios’ roster. Seitzman has already written a bible for the show as well as a pilot script, and writers are reportedly being hired now.

As for the series itself, no confirmed plot or character details have been revealed, but the report describes the project being envisioned as a large universe that aims to tell classic Disney tales in a new way. Disney’s live-action take on Maleficent comes to mind, which brought more of a humanity to the character, even creating some empathy in the process.

It’s a no brainer though for Disney, which has also seen success with its Descendants franchise. That series focuses on the children of these classic villains, and fans have also seen some of those iconic faces in ABC’s Once Upon A Time. How this will differ from the latter remains to be seen, but Disney definitely has our attention.

Disney is bringing many of these villains into live-action thanks to its string of live-action remakes, and this year will see Scar and Jafar get the spotlight thanks to live-action adaptations of The Lion King and Aladdin respectively. We have yet to see Scar, though we have already seen Jafar in the Aladdin trailers. Whether he’ll turn into a red Genie as he did in the original movie remains to be seen, but luckily we don’t have to wait long to find out.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19th, while Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th. As for Book of Enchantment, that project has no confirmed release date yet.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of MewTwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!