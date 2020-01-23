Disneyland Guest Breaks Excalibur Out of the Sword in the Stone

An overzealous guest at Disneyland apparently broke Excalibur while trying to remove the legendary sword from the stone, according to The Orange County Register. There are plenty of jokes there about the fact that this “burly” park goer named Sam is apparently the once and future kind of Fantasyland — but those jokes all take a backseat to the fact that he apparently badly damaged the sword, forcing park employees to tape down the anvil and make the sword itself disappear for a while in order to make sure other guests did not hurt themselves on the sharp edges. So…there’s that.

The report says that the sword went missing briefly on January 12 and that shortly after that, it was returned along with a story: a large man had brute-forced the prop sword out of an anvil, but rather than coming out as a sword and earning him a prize, it snapped (possibly because it was a prop and not actually a full sword to begin with).

“He literally ripped it out,” an eyewitness is quoted as saying in the report. “It was his first time at Disney and he’s a pretty buff dude. I told him if he pulled it out he’d win a prize, and he just used brute force I guess.”

Another witness explained, “At first it seemed as if he had pulled it out, but a (cast member) quickly came over (because) he had in fact broken it.”

