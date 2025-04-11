The King of Kings Set to Overtake Prince of Egypt in Major Box Office Milestone

Play video

Angel Studios is making a big impact at the box office with its new animated film The King of Kings, and now it’s passed a beloved animated classic and achieved a major milestone in the process. Today Angel Studios revealed that before the weekend truly gets into gear, The King of Kings has already brought in $14.6 million in presales. That now puts it ahead of 1998’s animated classic The Prince of Egypt, giving The King of Kings the all-time biggest opening weekend for an animated biblical film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The King of Kings is now in over 3,200 locations nationwide, and families who want to head to theaters can also utilize Angel Studios’ Kids Go Free campaign. The campaign allows families to receive up to one free children’s ticket with the purchase of a qualifying adult ticket, and you can head here to get all the details and find showings near you.

“Just like the Prince of Egypt drew families to theaters, our Angel Guild has supported this film through presales and strong word-of-mouth since it entered the Angel ecosystem,” said Brandon Purdie, Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development at Angel. “Charles Dickens had a tradition of sharing this story with his family and we hope that The King of Kings will become a part of the Easter tradition for families around the globe.”

The Prince of Egypt followed the story of Moses as he went from being a Prince of Egypt to leading his people out of Egypt. Like The King of Kings, Prince of Egypt featured an all-star cast that included Val Kilmer (Moses), Michelle Pfeiffer (Tzipporah), Ralph Fiennes (Rameses), Sandra Bullock (Miriam), Danny Glover (Jethro), Jeff Goldblum (Aaron), Patrick Stewart (Seti), Helen Mirren (The Queen), and more.

The King of Kings cast is just as impressive, and will also be pretty familiar to Marvel, DC, and Star Wars fans. That cast includes Kenneth Branagh (Charles Dickens), Uma Thurman (Catherine Dickens), Pierce Brosnan (Pontius Pilate), Mark Hamill (King Herod), Forest Whitaker (Peter), Ben Kingsley (High Priest Caiaphas), and Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ. The film is directed by Seong-Ho Jang, and you can find the official description below.

“A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.”

Will you be seeing The King of Kings?