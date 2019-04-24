New Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage

Disney’s next live-action adaptation will be Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, and the new TV spot gives us some brand new footage to enjoy. Aladdin, Jasmine, the Genie, and the rest of the crew are all featured here, and we especially get to see more of Aladdin’s back and forth with the Genie as he turns Aladdin into Prince Ali. We see them talking about Princess Jasmine, who Aladdin has just met and is already smitten with, and Genie tells him he needs some room to work.

He then has Aladdin (Mena Massoud) look in the mirror, seeing himself as the new Prince. We also see more of his time as Prince Ali as he rides through Agrabah, and even get a glimpse at Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and her handmaiden (Nasim Pedrad) as they watch the procession.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also get more footage of Aladdin and Jasmine’s iconic carpet ride, including when he uses it to fly up to meet her and asks “do you trust me”. We also see more of their ride across Agrabah, and it all looks magical indeed.

Experience the magic in a whole new way. See Disney’s #Aladdin in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/vzXu5v8VB2 — Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) April 23, 2019

You can check out the full TV spot in the video above and the official description can be found below.

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!