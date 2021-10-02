Divisive Disney Movie Just Removed From Disney+

A new month has begun and with it a fresh wave of content available for streaming on the various platforms around the internet. As usually happens some titles have departed as well but what’s surprising about this one is that it…doesn’t make a lot of sense why it’s gone. WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com brings word that the divisive live-action movie Tomorrowland has been unceremoniously removed from Disney+ with no announcement why. This is especially curious since, unlike HBO Max which regularly rotates content on and off the service, Disney+ has long been touted as the one-stop shop for all things Disney. Apparently not all things though.

Tomorrowland was highly anticipated ahead of its release as it was the first film from Brad Bird in four years and only his second live-action feature ever (having made a name for himself previously with animated films like The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, and Ratatouille. Upon its release the film landed a rare 50% on Rotten Tomatoes with the review aggregator writing in its critical consensus: “Ambitious and visually stunning, Tomorrowland is unfortunately weighted down by uneven storytelling.” Those eager to watch it now however will have to go looking.

You can find the full list of new content coming to Disney+ this month, with plenty of originals, below.

October 1

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Turner & Hooch – Season Finale

What If…? – Season Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season Finale

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 106 “Career Babes”

October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

October 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”

October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina



October 27

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Disney Insider – Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana’s Cuisine, Galaxy’s Edge Expands… Virtually”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”

October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA