Doctor Octopus Star Addresses Possible MCU Return, 5 Years After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Two decades after its release, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 is still frequently cited by critics and fans alike as the definitive theatrical adaptation of the titular hero. That reputation is partly due to Alfred Molina’s take on Dr. Otto Octavius, a performance that grounded the film’s dramatic stakes. When Marvel Studios brought Molina back for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Molina reminded a new generation of audiences why Doc Ock remains one of the greatest villains in superhero cinema. With the multiverse now serving as the structural pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hopeful fans wonder whether Molina’s version of Otto Octavius could resurface once more. The actor himself has now weighed in.

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“When I did Spider-Man 2 for Sam Raimi back in 2004, I remember at the time they had me on a three-movie option,” Molina told Variety about his original contract for the Marvel movie. “The contract said that should they choose to renew that option, they had the right to bring me back. When I shot the scene where Octavius dies and sacrifices himself, I said to the producers, ‘Well, I guess my option is null and void.’ But Avi Arad, who was running Marvel at the time, said, ‘Well, no one really dies in this universe.’ So I thought, ‘Oh, OK,’ but I didn’t think it would be 17 years before I did it again.”

“Then, when they asked me to come back, I remember saying to Amy Pascal, ‘I’ve got crow’s feet. I’ve got a double chin. I’m not a youngster anymore,’ and the director, Jon Watts, said, ‘Don’t worry, we can fix all of that with technology,’” Molina continued, commenting on his No Way Home adventure. So I jumped in, and No Way Home was great fun. Now, if it comes up, I don’t know what the future holds. I think we might have to just leave Doc Ock in a nice, prominent place in the rogue’s gallery of villains, but honestly, if they came knocking on my door and said we’d love you to do it again, I would do it again, no doubt. I doubt if it’ll happen, though.” BY the looks of it, while Molina is up to return, it seems no one has called him so far.

Doc Ock Is Still Part of the MCU

Image courtesy of Spny Pictures

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the restoration of the inhibitor chip on Otto’s neck severed the mechanical arms’ corrupting hold on his mind. Once his chip is fixed, the Raimi-verse Otto returned to his home dimension alongside the other multiverse variants, willing to seek redemption. Molina’s candid assessment makes a comeback as the live-action Otto Octavius unlikely, which is not exactly surprising, as Molina’s Doc Ock’s story is complete. Plus, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) entering an entirely fresh chapter through Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the studio’s priority is building new threats rather than revisiting a multiversal storyline.

The animated arm of the MCU, however, is actively featuring Doc Ock at the center of the hero’s mythology. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 gave Otto Octavius (voiced by Hugh Dancy) a significant presence throughout its run without ever placing him in direct physical conflict with Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames), by having other supervillains buy technology from the right-armed scientist. Showrunner Jeff Trammell confirmed that the choice was deliberate, with the full Doc Ock confrontation held back as a centerpiece for Season 2. That second season, confirmed for a Fall 2026 premiere on Disney+, positions the character as one of its most prominent antagonists, with promo art already revealing his updated design.

Further ahead, Avengers: Secret Wars will function as a reset for the broader franchise. Even though no one is expecting a full reboot, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explicitly described Secret Wars as a launch pad for a “singular timeline” and acknowledged that iconic roles could eventually be recast, directly comparing the process to the long-running casting traditions of James Bond and Superman. With Doc Ock ranking among the most recognizable figures in Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery, the post-Secret Wars MCU presents an opening for a new cinematic interpretation of the character.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Would you prefer to see Alfred Molina return as Doc Ock one more time, or would a post-Secret Wars recast be the right move for the character? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!