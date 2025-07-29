10 Perfect Actors to Recast Iron Man After Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has teased a “reset” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Secret Wars, which could lead to Tony Stark’s Iron Man being recast. Robert Downey Jr. debuted as Tony Stark in the MCU’s first feature film, 2008’s Iron Man, bringing the titular armored hero to life and becoming the face of the superhero franchise for the next eleven years. This culminated in his emotional sacrifice to save the universe in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and Iron Man has been absent from the MCU since, but this may not be the end for the legendary hero.

While Robert Downey Jr. is set to appear in the MCU’s Phase 6 as Doctor Doom, Kevin Feige has recently teased a new future for Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Avengers: Secret Wars will culminate in a “reset” of the MCU, establishing one clear singular timeline that will allow new characters to debut and veteran heroes to be recast. This includes Tony Stark, who may be given new life and new opportunities to explore stories from Marvel Comics that Downey Jr.’s incarnation never could. Thankfully, there are a number of talented and notable actors who could take over this iconic role.

10) Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is one of the most well-known and bankable stars in Hollywood, and he has already had a prominent role in the MCU, but his face has never been seen in the franchise. Cooper voiced Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and two Avengers movies between 2014 and 2023. He clearly has a strong relationship with Marvel, so it would be brilliant to see him shift into a live-action role as a new Tony Stark. Cooper has already played a genius in Limitless, and Eddie Morra would be a great benchmark for Stark.

Bradley Cooper’s dark and grounded performances in A Star is Born, Maestro, and Burnt, among many more, prove he’d be a fine choice for Iron Man. He has a huge amount of experience at delivering textured, captivating, and energetic characters, while he’s also great at the dark and moody stuff that fits Iron Man so well, on occasion. Cooper could even bring his directorial talents to the MCU, which could provide some auteur textures of variety and prestige to the franchise.

9) Matt Bomer

Best known for his roles in White Collar, American Horror Story, and The Boys in the Band, Matt Bomer would be a fantastic choice to take over as Iron Man in the MCU. Bomer has the charisma and physical presence to play Tony Stark effectively, while he’s also proven an immense emotional range that could see him deliver some of Stark’s more heartfelt and heartbreaking moments. The Golden Globe Award-winning actor would bring esteem and talent to the MCU, rotating in some star-power after Avengers: Secret Wars to get the next chapter of the franchise off to a strong start.

8) Diego Calva

Mexican actor Diego Calva would bring something completely new to Tony Stark that would help to easily differentiate his version of the character from Downey Jr.’s. Best known for his dramatic roles in Narcos: Mexico, Bird Box Barcelona, and Babylon, Calva would bring some serious emotional depth to Stark, as well as a charisma, theatricality, and versatility that could lean more heavily on Stark’s unpredictable nature. Tony Stark is a demanding role, and Diego Calva certainly has the range to pull off some of his more dramatic nuances and transformative storylines.

7) Rupert Friend

With charisma, charm, sophistication, and suave to boot, Rupert Friend would be an inspired choice to deliver Tony Stark’s more elitist and egotistical qualities. His roles in the likes of The Young Victoria, Starred Up, A Simple Favor, and even Jurassic World Rebirth in 2025 have proven Friend can convincingly pull off the quick-witted and analytical sides to Stark. He’s charming and dreamy, but also adept at delivering high-octane action sequences, so we can easily imagine Rupert Friend taking over the role of Iron Man, especially if this new Stark battles with trauma, addiction, and responsibility more than his predecessor.

6) Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Few actors have the acting range necessary to pull off all the various facets of Tony Stark, as he’s one of Marvel’s most well-developed and complex characters. Joseph Gordon-Levitt certainly does, and he hasn’t been afraid to appear in media of all genres, including action, comedy, and even superhero projects, including 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Gordon-Levitt could bring a sense of familiarity and relatable to the often out-of-touch Tony Stark. Similarly to Cooper, it would also be great to see Gordon-Levitt bring his writing and directorial skills to the MCU, bringing the star back into the mainstream.

5) Giacomo Gianniotti

Casting Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti as a new Tony Stark could offer Marvel Studios to explore the character adoption storyline from Marvel Comics, which the MCU has, so far, completely ignored. Gianniotti, best known for roles in Luca, Grey’s Anatomy, Wild Cards, and the Diabolik movies, has the confidence, charisma, charm, and wit to pull off Tony Stark, while his Italian heritage could open the doors for Stark’s abandonment in Europe prior to his adoption in Marvel Comics finally being seen on-screen. Gianniotti would bring something truly unique to the role of Iron Man.

4) Theo James

Theo James recently joined Marvel’s roster of incredible stars as the voice of Bastion in the animated X-Men ’97 series, which brings him one step closer to assuming a live-action MCU role. Tony Stark would be the perfect fit for James, as he has charm and sophistication, but he could also deliver the more hardened, action-heavy, and emotionally-intelligent aspects of Stark. Theo James would also bring notoriety to the role, being known for acclaimed roles in The White Lotus, The Monkey, the Divergent franchise, and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, all of which present characteristics that could translate into Iron Man.

3) Ryan Gosling

While many would rather see Ryan Gosling debut in the MCU as Richard Rider’s Nova or Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider, Tony Stark’s Iron Man would also be a fantastic choice for the acclaimed actor. After starring roles in the likes of La La Land, Barbie, The Notebook, Lost River, First Man, and more, Gosling has proven his unbelievable acting range, which could bring unique and interesting tones to a new Tony Stark. Gosling would be brilliant at delivering Stark’s humor, while his action-packed past roles have also set him up as a strong fighter in the Iron Man suit.

2) Orlando Bloom

Best known for his roles of Legolas in the Lord of the Rings franchise and Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Orlando Bloom has the name recognition necessary to pull off an effective Tony Stark. Physically fit with action experience, Bloom has also proven himself capable at providing comic relief and sophistication, making him an inspired choice to take over from the similarly-talented Robert Downey Jr.. With recent roles in The Outpost, Gran Turismo, and The Cut, Bloom is on another career uptick that makes a prominent MCU role, such as Tony Stark, the perfect next step.

1) Miles Teller

Miles Teller could be a polarizing choice for the top spot on this list, but he is an incredibly talented actor who deserves redemption after his previous superhero role fell flat. Teller starred as Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic in Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four in 2015 – widely considered one of the worst superhero movies ever. However, Teller has proven his talents in acclaimed movies including Whiplash, Thank You for Your Service, and Top Gun: Maverick. He has a youthful energy, captivating personality, and fantastic screen presence that would help to make the transition into a new Iron Man seamless and comfortable.

