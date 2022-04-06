Doctor Strange 2 Fans Think Nightmare Is Movie’s Main Villain After Latest Teaser

Tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are finally on sale, and Disney celebrated by releasing another teaser for the highly anticipated sequel. This time around, the clip contained virtually all new footage, even confirming the return of Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne as Billy and Tommy Maximoff, respectively. Interestingly enough, the clip also seemed to hint at the fact Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is only seeing her twin boys through her dreams, evoking the name of Dr. Strange’s first-ever villain.

In the clip, Maximoff says the same line Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) himself said in earlier trailers. “Every morning, the same nightmare,” the Scarlet Witch says in a voice over. Suffice to say, the focus on dreams and nightmares has fans thinking classic Marvel villain Nightmare will be the big bad of the flick, serving as the multidimensional force that’s pulling the strings behind it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of that focus, there’s little to no evidence Nightmare’s actually included in the film. He hasn’t received any promotion via Marvel’s consumer products output, nor have any reliable insiders reported on the character’s inclusion. Nonetheless, keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Galaxy Brain Thinking

https://twitter.com/sherlockgasm/status/1511709227055988738?s=20&t=G5Sh0DudQpT__WJfAk8jjQ

Throwing Hands

https://twitter.com/Cooper_RaeBlank/status/1511762849210638339?s=20&t=G5Sh0DudQpT__WJfAk8jjQ

Throwing Hands

https://twitter.com/ColtonOakley12/status/1511761234781220864?s=20&t=G5Sh0DudQpT__WJfAk8jjQ

No One

https://twitter.com/SpectreSaunders/status/1511767374827073537?s=20&t=G5Sh0DudQpT__WJfAk8jjQ

Convinced

https://twitter.com/torrancesene/status/1511737496899620870?s=20&t=G5Sh0DudQpT__WJfAk8jjQ

Meek Mill

https://twitter.com/keyworldwiide/status/1511766048705429508?s=20&t=G5Sh0DudQpT__WJfAk8jjQ

Definitely

https://twitter.com/chaoswandas/status/1511779407362363396?s=20&t=G5Sh0DudQpT__WJfAk8jjQ

*****

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!