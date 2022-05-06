✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Mutant. Avenger. Witch. X-Man? Introduced in 1964's X-Men #4, the Wanda Maximoff of the Marvel comic books has ties to the Avengers and the X-Men, including a retconned origin story altering Wanda's mutant heritage as the daughter of Magneto. After a crossover with the X-Verse in Doctor Strange 2 — a multiversal Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is the first confirmed mutant to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — actress Elizabeth Olsen anticipates a future as part of Marvel Studios' rebooted X-Men.

"I don't really know what I do next after this movie. I don't really know," Olsen told CinemaBlend when asked if Scarlet Witch's future is part of Marvel's X-Men. "I want to know what fans want, and what the ideas are. But I guess you just said it — if we're bringing X-Men back, I'll want to be there. But I have no actual plans yet. I am very excited to talk with [Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige] about that at some point."

In the comics, the reality-altering Scarlet Witch decimates the mutant population when she utters the words "no more mutants" in the wake of House of M, a crossover event rewriting the Marvel reality under mutant rule. The story led to Decimation, the depowering of most of the world's mutants.

In a previous interview, Olsen said she's "excited for all the crossovers in the future" and potentially saying the iconic Scarlet Witch line when the X-Men arrive in the mainline MCU.

"I do think [Doctor Strange 2] opens up lots of opportunities with the Multiverse. But yeah, the immortal words are ["no more mutants"]... I mean, I would love to be able to say them in some capacity to make it work for the MCU."

Members of the Avengers and the X-Men have crossed paths in such events as the original Secret Wars, the mini-series The X-Men vs. The Avengers, Bloodties, and the more recent Avengers vs. X-Men and 2015's Secret Wars. The latter involves the kind of incursions and multiversal crossovers seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing only in theaters.