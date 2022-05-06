✖

Patrick Stewart says that he may play Charles Xavier again after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The star sat down with Variety after his big cameo in the latest Marvel Studios movie. From the moment the Super Bowl trailer released, fans were excited to see him back in the chair. (Imagine all their surprise when the hints began to drop that the chair in question would be similar to the iconic one from the X-Men Animated Series!) Stewart says that he'd be open to it, but he's not giving anything else away. For reasons we cannot spoil here, the future for the X-Men is a bit undetermined in the MCU. Every fan of these movies is pumped to see the mutants make their grand entrance. But, nothing has been announced by Marvel yet except for X-Men '97, which is an animated series continuing the stories from the original cartoon.

Stewart teased, "Charles Xavier? Yeah. There may be. You know, the whole X-Men comic series is so huge, so vast, there might be an opportunity in which he comes back. We'll see."

In a previous conversation with Rolling Stone, he tried to pump the brakes on fans who insisted that the mutants would be coming inside of Multiverse of Madness. "This is a very delicate area... All I can say to you is we'll have to see," he mused. "But bear in mind that Professor Xavier has already died twice. I think he must have some sort of Superman quality."

Before that Stewart spoke to Jake Hamilton about that massive trailer headed into Doctor Strange's second movie. The actor tried his best to dodge the questions about his inclusion. But, it's hard to deny that you're in a movie when your voice is so distinct. The Xavier actor began, "Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard."

"I actually didn't recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don't know," the X-Men star chucked before adding. "I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. But it pleased me [to see the reactions]."

Would you like to see more Professor X after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know down in the comments!