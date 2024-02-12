Here's Why Madame Web Breaks Marvel's Tradition of Post-Credits Scenes (Exclusive)

Post-credits scenes have become an art in and of themselves, typically found tagged on the end of most blockbuster releases no matter the studio or franchise. Madame Web, however, is one of the increasingly rare releases that won't include anything once the film ends. According to Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, that wasn't a "conscious" decision, but rather, something made out of necessity once the film's ending was determined.

"It wasn't a conscious decision to say 'We're not going going to do that since everybody else does it,' but we really liked having the ambiguity of it and having the promise of it that stood hand to hand where that other piece would then solidify it in a certain direction," di Bonaventura tells ComicBook.com.

In that same conversation, the producer revealed why Madame Web isn't attached to any other Spider-Man-adjacent property. According to di Bonaventura, they wanted to make it clear the film was Madame Web's (Dakota Johnson) and Madame Web's alone.

"We made a decision early on that the advantage in this story was not to attach it to all these other stories," Bonaventura adds. "We tip the hat. But really, we wanted to concentrate on a character journey, and I think some of the superhero fatigue that people talk about is because those movies are often not about the central character."

"And so we felt it was a stronger choice for us to say, 'This is Madame Web's story,'" he continued. "She comes out of the Spider-Man comic books, but it's not part of this other giant thing. It is its own standalone, which gave the freedom to really tell the character story."

Who Is in the Cast of Madame Web?

In addition to Dakota Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. Madame Web's cast also includes Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet in undisclosed roles.

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 14, 2024.