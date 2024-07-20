Does Twisters Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Twisters finally hit theaters yesterday, and the movie had a successful first day at the box office. In fact, the sort-of-sequel exceeded expectations and is now on track to make $74 million domestically this weekend. The movie also seems to be a hit with critics, and it’s currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” score of 77%. ComicBook’s Charlie Ridgely gave the film a 4 out of 5 and called it “a spectacular throwback to the blockbusters we love.” If you’re heading to the movies to catch the new film, you may be wondering if you need to stay during the credits. While there’s no scene after the credits, you will wanna stick around during the credits to see some prologue information.

You won’t see any bonus scenes during the credits of Twisters, but you see excerpts from Ben’s (Harry Hadden-Paton) article, which he was working on throughout the film. You’ll learn how things are going for Tyler (Glen Powell), Javi (Anthony Ramos), and Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones). Warning: Twisters spoilers ahead…

In the credits, we learn through various stills that the lead trio is officially working together to continue Kate’s tornado-stopping research. While no sequel has been announced, director Lee Isaac Chung definitely leaves things open for more.

What Is Twisters About?

Glen Powell in Twisters.

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to ComicBook for more box office updates.