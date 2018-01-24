Multiple Dr. Seuss Films in the Works From Warner Animation

Oh, the places you’ll go!

Warner Animation Group, of Warner Bros. Pictures, has formed a creative partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. to produce a new slate of animated films based on the characters and books created by Dr. Seuss himself.

The new partnership was announced on Wednesday, and it was revealed that the first feature film to be produced under the deal would be an animated take on The Cat in the Hat.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement alongside the President of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Susan Brandt.

Our Pictures Group is home to some of the world’s most popular film franchises, and we’re honored to add Dr. Seuss titles to that roster,” said Emmerich. “With Warner Animation Group, we’ve really revitalized our feature animation activities, and this partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises will continue our move into world-class, wide-appeal animated fare.”

“For generations, Dr. Seuss has entertained and delighted children and adults alike with his whimsical tales,” said Brandt. “Our partnership with Warner Animation Group continues those efforts by reimagining the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr. Seuss’s vision intact.”

Allison Abbate, Executive Vice President of Warner Animation Group will manage the partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work on films based on Dr. Seuss’ wildly creative and iconic works,” said Abbate. “Everybody knows and loves these characters, and the fun part of making these films will be staying true to the Seuss sensibilities while finding a dynamic cinematic expression of their beloved stories. We can’t wait to get started.”