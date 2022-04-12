Dreamworks Has Perfect Response to Al Pacino Having a Shrek Phone Case

In a story seemingly built in a lab to occupy the minds of the terminally online, it was revealed earlier this week that Academy Award winning actor Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case on his iPhone. Why are we here? What is our purpose? How does Al Pacino have a Shrek phone case? The grand questions of the universe that have stumped even our brightest minds continue to break the mold of our brains, but while the mystery of Mr. Pacino’s Shrek phone case is one that may live for eons, Dreamworks, the animation studio behind the green ogre, has issued an equally compelling response.

In a tweet referencing the story, Dreamworks’ message said “Real recognize real,” featuring a photoshopped image of Shrek with a phone case of various Al Pacino characters. In a world where Pacino himself has done many meme-worthy things, and the pervasive online discourse over all things Shrek, this is a cohesion of online interests that may have obliterated the entire internet if we weren’t careful. How did this all come to light and fuel tweets for an entire day? Let’s break it down, if we have to, and apparently we do, you’re here after all.

https://twitter.com/Dreamworks/status/1513603572855808001

According to Variety, it all started with a photo posted by Aquaman star Jason Momoa. In the image is the DC hero along with painter Julian Schnabel, a few others, and inexplicably, Pacino himself. In a photo of everyone together, Pacino’s phone, complete with wired headphones still plugged in, can be seen sitting in front of him. An online investigation first broke out as to what image was even on the back of his phone, with the resulting Shrek case sending everyone into a frenzy. The image on Pacino’s phone case was confirmed by his daughter, Olivia, as well.

Momoa previously revealed a story wherein he met Pacino and was greeted with a middle finger, telling Jimmy Kimmel Live!, last year: “I was on Melrose [Avenue] and I look in a window, me and my buddy, and sure enough, I see Al Pacino,” Momoa explained. “And I just stopped dead in my tracks and I spent the next half-hour just walking in front of the window; to the point where he is just looking at us — and Al Pacino just flips us off and starts laughing. I felt really silly, but I get starstruck really easily.”

We can only assume that Pacino would invoke the gesture once again after learning how his phone case has derailed the internet’s priorities for a few days.