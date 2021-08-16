Jason Momoa Reveals What Made Al Pacino Flip Him Off

✖

It's safe to say that Jason Momoa has now become an A-list celebrity, thanks to memorable roles in franchises like Game of Thrones and Aquaman. As the actor recently revealed, however, his initial stint in Hollywood did not go quite as planned, especially with regards to legendary actor Al Pacino. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Momoa shared two anecdotes with celebrities when he first arrived in Hollywood — including one that culminated in Pacino flipping him off on the street.

“I was on Melrose [Avenue] and I look in a window, me and my buddy, and sure enough, I see Al Pacino,” Momoa explained. “And I just stopped dead in my tracks and I spent the next half-hour just walking in front of the window; to the point where he is just looking at us — and Al Pacino just flips us off and starts laughing. I felt really silly, but I get starstruck really easily.”

Momoa's other anecdote involved a run-in with Liam Neeson, which he says led to the actor feeling "creeped" out.

“I went to my first nice restaurant and I saw Liam Neeson,” Momoa said. “I fangirled out. I had not met anyone famous yet. I watched Rob Roy growing up, and I was really excited. And I just kind of stared at him and I would just smile. I creeped him out. He got up, left and moved to a few tables over.”

Momoa can next be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will also see the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.