Drive: Beloved Ryan Gosling Thriller Coming to 4K

The story of The Driver and his iconic scorpion jacket is finally getting a full 4K physical release in the United States. Nicolas Winding Refn's noir thriller gained a dedicated following almost immediately when it released back in 2011, and the years since have only helped it gain popularity. This summer, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is giving the Ryan Gosling vehicle a 4K steelbook release.

Drive received a physical 4K release overseas, thanks to the folks at Second Sight Films, but this new steelbook from Sony will be the first time the film has been put on a 4K disc in the states. The 4K Dolby Vision transfer was approved by Refn and the disc will feature a Dolby Atmos English 5.1 audio track. Sony announced on Tuesday that this edition of Drive will arrive in stores on August 27th.

In addition to the 4K transfer, Drive's new release is going to be placed in a pink and blue neon steelbook, matching the aesthetic of the film. The steelbook, which you can see below, features an image of Gosling on the front, a shot of the beloved scorpion jacket on the back, and a still from the film on the inside cover.

(Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Here's the full list of special features accompanying the Drive 4K and Blu-ray combo release:

: Back in the Driver's Seat Featurette – featuring interviews with Writer Hossein Amini, Editor Mat Newman, Composer Cliff Martinez, and Actors Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman (4K) Theatrical Trailer (4K)

Drive Without a Driver: Interview with Nicolas Winding Refn Documentary (Blu-ray)

I Drive: The Driver (Blu-ray)

Driver and Irene: The Relationship (Blu-ray)

Under the Hood: Story (Blu-ray)

Cut to the Chase: Stunts (Blu-ray)

You can check out the official synopsis for Drive below.

"Ryan Gosling stars as a Hollywood stunt driver for movies by day and moonlights as a wheelman for criminals by night. Though a loner by nature, "Driver" can't help falling in love with his beautiful neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan), a young mother dragged into a dangerous underworld by the return of her ex-convict husband. After a heist goes wrong, Driver finds himself driving defense for the girl he loves, tailgated by a syndicate of deadly serious criminals (Albert Brooks and Ron Perlman). Soon he realizes the gangsters are after more than the bag of cash and is forced to shift gears and go on the offense."