‘Dumbo’: First Reactions Released Online

The first of Disney’s big slate of live-action films this year, Dumbo, soars into theaters in just a couple weeks and that means early screenings of the film have been taking place. Now, some of the early reactions to the Tim Burton-directed adaptation of the animated classic are hitting social media — and it sounds like fans may just find themselves in wonder of the beloved flying elephant.

While full reviews of the film appear to still be under embargo, many of the early impressions praise the look and feel of the film — especially that of Dumbo the elephant, a character that Disney fans have loved for generations.

Loosely based on Walt Disney‘s 1941 animated classic of the same name, Burton’s live-action re-imagining sees circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlist former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

So, what are people saying about Dumbo? Read on for the first reactions to the film.

Disney’s Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29th.

Courtney Howard

#Dumbo has a blessedly surprising pro-animal rights agenda wrapped in a subtle, rebellious meta-commentary on a band of outsiders shaking up a corporate establishment. Its aesthetic design is dazzling, gorgeous & meticulous. The CG elephant is absolutely adorable. pic.twitter.com/hN0gjHUiv4 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 12, 2019

Attractions Magazine

Our reporter @minkus saw #Dumbo. “It’s absolutely wonderful – a beautiful story, quite different than the original, that won’t leave a dry eye in the theater. The cast is kismet together on screen. It’s one of Tim Burton’s best in a long time.” Full review on the 26th. pic.twitter.com/1VvhDU9dbl — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 12, 2019

Peter Sciretta, SlashFilm

I enjoyed #Dumbo. Fantastic art/production design, a surprising/necessary pro-animal rights message. One of the best live action films Burton has directed in years. Unlike most Disney adaptations, its in the unique position to be 35% an adaptation and 65% a sequel, which is cool. pic.twitter.com/Yqzbl7uY3Q — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 12, 2019

Chris E. Hayner, Gamespot

I really enjoyed #Dumbo⁠ ⁠. It’s a beautiful and whimsical movie, starring a CGI elephant with so much heart. It’s also a rather simple tale, so don’t expect tons of character septh. But I still had a blast with the ride it took me on and it’s the best Burton’s been in years. pic.twitter.com/tKu6eHfKlM — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) March 12, 2019

The Nerds of Color

#Dumbo the character is quite cute. But unfortunately, though it looks great, the movie lacks the sincerity and heart that made the animated original a classic. Too manufactured, and it’s super talented cast is a bit wasted on paper thin characters and relationships. -Mike M — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) March 12, 2019

Michael Lee

#Dumbo’s costume and production design make it a pure joy to watch. Burton has created a world that’s colorful, imaginative, and whimsy. Though the adult characters don’t bring anything to the table, Parker and Hobbins, and fully rendered CG Dumbo save it from being a disaster. pic.twitter.com/XTBrXEzk8d — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 12, 2019

Nestor Cine

The character Dumbo is an irresistible cannonball of tenderness. Every time he flies it lifts your spirit! Danny DeVito steals the show with a hilarious performance. Formulaic and melodramatic, but a better film than the Disney live-action adaptations from last year. — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) March 12, 2019

Tom Jorgenson, IGN