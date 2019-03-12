Movies

‘Dumbo’: First Reactions Released Online

The first of Disney’s big slate of live-action films this year, Dumbo, soars into theaters in just […]

By

The first of Disney’s big slate of live-action films this year, Dumbo, soars into theaters in just a couple weeks and that means early screenings of the film have been taking place. Now, some of the early reactions to the Tim Burton-directed adaptation of the animated classic are hitting social media — and it sounds like fans may just find themselves in wonder of the beloved flying elephant.

While full reviews of the film appear to still be under embargo, many of the early impressions praise the look and feel of the film — especially that of Dumbo the elephant, a character that Disney fans have loved for generations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Loosely based on Walt Disney‘s 1941 animated classic of the same name, Burton’s live-action re-imagining sees circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlist former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

So, what are people saying about Dumbo? Read on for the first reactions to the film.

Disney’s Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29th.

Courtney Howard

Attractions Magazine

Peter Sciretta, SlashFilm

Chris E. Hayner, Gamespot

The Nerds of Color

Michael Lee

Nestor Cine

Tom Jorgenson, IGN

Tagged:
,

Related Posts