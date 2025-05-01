Lilo & Stitch & Mission: Impossible 8 Set to Break Major Box Office Record

Thanks to the premieres of the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, this year’s Memorial Day box office could be one for the history books. According to Deadline, the two movies are currently projected to gross over $200 million domestically combined over the extended four-day holiday frame. Lilo & Stitch is estimated to lead the way with $120 million domestically, while Mission: Impossible is poised to earn $80 million. When the grosses for all the other titles playing are factored in, movie theaters could enjoy the biggest Memorial Day weekend of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend in history was back in 2013 thanks to high-profile titles such as Fast & Furious 6 and The Hangover Part III. That year, the domestic box office brought in a combined $314 million.

Last month, box office tracking data indicated Lilo & Stitch will be a massive box office hit. In just its first three days, Lilo & Stitch could out-gross the entire domestic haul of Disney’s Snow White remake. Projections from April had Lilo & Stitch pegged for over $100 million over the first three days; Snow White has made $85.8 million in the U.S. as of this writing.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ranks as one of the summer’s most anticipated movies, as it’s being billed as the grand finale for one of cinema’s finest action franchises. Trailers have pulled a page out of the Avengers: Endgame playbook, illustrating how The Final Reckoning concludes nearly 30 years of storytelling across the previous seven films. During promotion, star Tom Cruise has remained coy on whether or not this is actually the last installment, giving The Final Reckoning more of an “event” feel.

The 2025 box office got off to a rough start due to notable titles like Captain America: Brave New World and Mickey 17 either disappointing or outright bombing, but things have picked up recently. When the calendar flipped to April, exhibitors started seeing much better results. A Minecraft Movie broke box office records of its own, and Sinners rode waves of universal acclaim to exceed expectations. Even if Marvel’s Thunderbolts* kicks off the summer movie season with a softer opening than some would like, it seems like theater owners will have a lot to celebrate over the holiday weekend later this month. It’s an encouraging sign for the rest of the season, which sees blockbusters like Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps open.

It isn’t surprising to see that Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be able to coexist at the box office and post their own lucrative openings. The two are targeting different demographics, which means they aren’t in direct competition with each other. This is the benefit of offering moviegoers various options over a holiday weekend. Action movie fans can flock to Mission: Impossible, while families can check out Lilo & Stitch (which should also benefit from nostalgia for the original animated feature). And if word of mouth for both is strong, these box office projections could go even higher closer to release.