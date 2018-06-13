Disney’s Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Movie Poster Debuts

Disney released the first trailer for Tim Burton‘s live-action Dumbo adaptation early this morning and, along with it, the film’s debut teaser poster.

The poster features a silhouette of Dumbo sitting on the ground but looking up at the stars. He’s extending his trunk up toward the moon, as if reaching for the sky, and his enormous ears flow out beside him.

You can check out the full poster below!

Disney’s new Dumbo movie stars Colin Farrell as former carnival centerpiece Holt Farrier, as he and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) are recruited by circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant.

Upon meeting the smaller-than-usual elephant in the trailer, Nico tells him, “We’re all family here. No matter how small.”

Dumbo’s giant ears make him the butt of every joke in the circus. That is, until the children realize that he can fly.

Once the secret is out of the bag, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) hires Dumbo for his out-of-this-world circus: Dreamland. At first, Dumbo is succeeding the new setting, working alongside the high-flying gymnast Colette Merchant (Eva Green). Soon however, Holt realizes that Dreamland isn’t exactly what it’s made out to be.

This won’t be director Tim Burton’s first foray into the world of live-action Disney adaptations. Starting in 2010, the filmmaker directed to Alice in Wonderland movies for the studio. He most recently worked with the film’s star Eva Green on Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay for Dumbo, and produced the film alongside Derek Frey, Katterlie Frauenfelder, and Justin Springer. Nigel Gostelow is credited as the film’s executive producer.

Are you excited for Dumbo? Could this become one of Disney’s best live-action adaptations to date? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below!

Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.