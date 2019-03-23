Josh Brolin Prepares for ‘Dune’ In New Instagram Photo

Filming for Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune is now underway and star Josh Brolin is getting ready in the best way possible — by flexing his muscles and posting it on the ‘gram. Brolin will play Gurney Hellek in the reboot, part of an ensemble cast featuring the likes of the Oscar-nominated Timothee Chalamet, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, and Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya.

Along with his production kick-off post, Brolin was sure to include a quote from Frank Herbert, the architect of all things Dune. Though he’s filming now, it’s likely Brolin will be taking a quick break from being on set in the coming weeks as the press tour for Avengers: Endgame begins to kickoff. That is, of course, if Marvel Studios has already decided not to include him as a part of their toned-down marketing plan.

The official synopsis for Dune can be found below. The film is set to star Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune is scheduled for release on November 20, 2020. Are you looking forward to the Dune reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

