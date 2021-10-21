Dune Fans React To HBO Max Release

Dune is now out in the wild and people are crowding into theaters and onto HBO Max to see what’s going on. Denis Villeneuve has been hyping this film since the moment it was announced. Frank Herbert’s novel is one of the most beloved pieces of science fiction in the entire genre. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are here with Oscar Issac and Jason Mamoa. There’s so much star power on display from the word go that it boggles the mind. However, previous attempts to adapt this book have become cult classics rather than blockbuster franchises. Dune hopes to buck that trend with this entry. Some comments from WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff today hint that there may be a sequel on the horizon already. But, nothing is certain until the studio sees what the performance looks like over the next few days. Check out some of the early excitement down below:

Dune DUne DUNE dUNE dun3 DuNe DuuuuunE Dyune DYuuuuuuune Dyyyyyuuuunnneeeee Doon Duninator Dern Derndonn dernflerf Dernnnnnnnn DUNNNNE Dune DUUUUNE — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) October 21, 2021

WarnerMedia dropped a description of Dune down below:

“A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

I have had #DuneMovie brain all day – I need to just see this thing tonight so I can start being an adult again instead of like a kid on Christmas Eve. — SteelerFanMom 🟦 (@SteelerFanMom) October 21, 2021

The spice malanga!! About to watch dune on hbo/max!! What a great way to spend a Thursday night. #DuneMovie #HBOMax #Dune #HOUSEATREIDES — EulerTheGreat.ttv (@EulerTheGreat) October 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/VeryOddMother/status/1451317870336647170?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This #DuneMovie is off the chain, yo. — SidneyCup: Hockey God Genius (Jeff) (@Jeffs_Penguins) October 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/mcpasteface/status/1451318240202792962?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

