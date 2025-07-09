Dune 3 Gets Official Title Ahead of Filming (And It’s Not Dune Messiah)

The third installment in director Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction series is officially titled Dune: Part Three. The name was first identified publicly within the Rentrak theatrical scheduling database, giving the film its formal title ahead of production. The next chapter of Villeneuve’s saga will serve as the conclusion of the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), adapting Frank Herbert’s second book in the series, Dune Messiah, which was previously expected to be the title of the movie. The narrative is set to begin after the events of Dune: Part Two, which saw Paul seize control of the Imperium and the vital planet of Arrakis, unleashing his fanatical Fremen army on the galaxy in a holy war.

Villeneuve has been adamant in interviews that Dune: Part Three is crucial to fulfilling Herbert’s original vision, presenting Paul’s journey as a cautionary tale. The second book was written to subvert audience expectations, exploring the devastating consequences of messianic figures and the corrupting influence of absolute political and religious power. This thematic focus suggests the film will embrace a bleaker tone than its predecessors, delving into the grim realities of the empire Paul has built.

The plot of Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah novel serves as a dark epilogue to the first book’s hero myth. The story jumps forward 12 years into Paul’s reign as Emperor, a time in which his Fremen legions have killed billions of people across the galaxy. The narrative is centered on a conspiracy to dethrone Paul orchestrated by a cabal of the Spacing Guild, the Bene Gesserit, and the Tleilaxu, who recognize the religious fervor the new Emperor inspires is a danger to everyone.

Who’s Confirmed to Return in Dune: Part Three?

With a story that spans more than a decade and introduces the next generation of the Atreides line, the cast for Dune: Part Three is set to feature a mix of returning stars and crucial new players. Timothée Chalamet will anchor the film as the tormented Emperor Paul, with Zendaya returning as Chani, whose tragic fate is central to the story’s climax. Florence Pugh’s role as Princess Irulan is also expected to be significantly expanded from her introduction in Part Two, as she becomes a key conspirator against her husband. Finally, Rebecca Ferguson should reprise her role as Lady Jessica, the powerful Bene Gesserit who set much of the story in motion.

The supporting cast features some of the most anticipated roles in the sequel. Jason Momoa has confirmed his return as Duncan Idaho, though he will be playing the resurrected ghola Hayt, a man with his old mentor’s face but no memory of his past, sent to destroy Paul. Anya Taylor-Joy, who made a stunning secret cameo as the adult version of Alia Atreides in Part Two, will step into the full role of Paul’s powerful and dangerously self-aware sister, who becomes the regent of the empire. New reports have also identified the young actors who will take on the vital roles of Paul and Chani’s twin children. Nakoa-Wolf Momoa has been cast as Leto II Atreides, with Ida Brooke set to portray his twin sister, Ghanima Atreides. These twins are “pre-born,” possessing the ancestral memories of countless generations before they are even born. Their casting at an age beyond infancy suggests the film may even venture into the early events of Herbert’s third book, Children of Dune. Finally, there has been speculation that Robert Pattinson could join the cast as the Tleilaxu Face Dancer Scytale.

Dune: Part Three is currently in development and will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

