Dune 3 Casts Two of Its Most Important Roles (and It Hints at a Big Time Jump)

The universe of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga is expanding, with two pivotal roles cast for the upcoming third film suggesting a significant leap forward in the timeline. According to Deadline, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa has been cast as Leto II Atreides, and Ida Brooke will portray his twin sister Ghanima Atreides, the children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). This casting is a major development for fans of Frank Herbert’s novels, as the introduction of Paul and Chani’s offspring at an age beyond infancy signals that Dune 3 will explore the period covered in Herbert’s second novel, Dune Messiah, and potentially venture into the early chapters of the third book, Children of Dune, accelerating past the immediate aftermath of Paul’s ascension.

Warning: Spoilers below for the Dune Messiah book

In Frank Herbert’s dense lore, Leto II and Ghanima Atreides’s births mark a critical turning point for the Imperium and the Atreides lineage. Their arrival occurs towards the end of Dune Messiah, a novel set approximately twelve years after Paul Muad’Dib Atreides has become Emperor and his Fremen legions have launched a universe-altering jihad. The twins are “pre-born,” a state resulting from Chani’s significant exposure to the Spice Melange during her pregnancy. This condition grants them full access to their ancestral memories, the lives and experiences of countless generations, even before they leave the womb. This inherent wisdom and ancient knowledge make them profoundly different from other children, possessing an awareness and understanding that far surpasses their physical years.

The decision to portray the twins at an age where they can interact and influence events, as suggested by the casting of Momoa and Brooke, means Dune 3 might skip over the twelve-year interlude following Paul’s conquest of Arrakis. Dune Messiah charts Paul’s increasingly desperate struggle with the burdens of his prescience and the uncontrollable religious fervor of his galactic holy war. It details the intricate conspiracies hatched by the Bene Gesserit, the Spacing Guild, and the Tleilaxu, all seeking to undermine his rule or control his genetic line. This period is also marked by profound personal tragedy for Paul, including assassination attempts, his eventual blinding, and ultimately, Chani’s death while giving birth to Leto II and Ghanima. Should the film touch upon Children of Dune, it would explore the twins’ lives roughly nine years later, as they contend with the political machinations of their regent aunt, Alia Atreides.

Everything We Know About Dune: Messiah

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Denis Villeneuve is preparing to draw his cinematic exploration of Paul Atreides’ saga to a close with Dune: Messiah, which he has stated will be his final directorial outing in this universe. Villeneuve aims to honor Herbert’s original intent for Dune Messiah, which the author wrote as a reaction against readers perceiving Paul as a straightforward hero. Instead, Herbert, and by extension Villeneuve’s adaptations, present Paul’s story as a cautionary tale about the corrupting nature of absolute power.

The adaptation of Dune Messiah will see the return of Chalamet and Zendaya. In addition, Florence Pugh’s character, Princess Irulan, is expected to have a significantly expanded role, becoming a central figure in the unfolding drama, consistent with her importance in the novel. Anya Taylor-Joy, who made a brief appearance as Alia Atreides in Dune: Part Two, could also get a much more substantial part in the upcoming film, especially since Dune: Messiah will apparently feature a big time jump. Finally, Jason Momoa is also set to return as the ghola of Duncan Idaho.

There has been speculation about Robert Pattinson joining the cast as the Tleilaxu Face Dancer Scytale, a pivotal conspirator in the source material. The narrative focus of Dune: Messiah may also evolve, potentially giving more prominence to characters portrayed by Taylor-Joy, Pugh, and Momoa, while Chalamet and Zendaya continue in their critical roles.

Dune: Messiah is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.

