Every Looney Tunes Character Confirmed For Coyote Vs. Acme

This summer, the Looney Tunes are finally returning to the big screen with the long-awaited release of Coyote vs. Acme. Those who have been following the film’s development know that it’s been a long and winding road to get to this point; Warner Bros. initially scrapped the completed Coyote vs. Acme for a tax write-off before Ketchup Entertainment swooped in to secure the distribution rights. The legal comedy is now set for release this August, which means the Coyote vs. Acme marketing campaign is underway. The first trailer was recently released, offering fans a taste of what they can expect. At the top of the list, unsurprisingly, is plenty of Looney Tunes hijinks.

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Coyote vs. Acme obviously revolves around Wile E. Coyote, but he’s hardly the only beloved cartoon character who will be making an appearance. Director Dave Green and Co. are making use of just about every Looney Tune you could think of, including some deep cuts. Here are all the Looney Tunes characters that have been confirmed for Coyote vs. Acme thus far.

1) Wile E. Coyote

After years of being burned time and time again by Acme products, Wile E. Coyote is finally seeking justice. Coyote vs. Acme is all about his high-profile lawsuit against the Acme Corporation. In a contrast from other original Looney Tunes feature films, Wile E. Coyote is the protagonist this time around.

2) Road Runner

You can’t have Wile E. Coyote without the Road Runner. The two starred together in so many classic Looney Tunes shorts depicting Wile E. Coyote’s failed attempts to catch the speeding bird. Road Runner is spotted a couple of times in the trailer, most notably the opening sequence that highlights Acme’s disastrous rocket skates.

3) Porky Pig (and Mrs. Cat)

About a minute into the Coyote vs. Acme trailer, viewers see Porky Pig and Mrs. Cat browsing a flower shop. The former is struck by a swinging wrecking ball and slammed into a building. Will Forte’s Kevin Avery is later seen telling Porky “I can probably get you $250 for that,” a humorous way of establishing Kevin’s character in the film. It’s unknown how large of a role Porky has, but he’d probably be interested in taking up Kevin’s offer.

4) Tweety Bird

Tweety Bird, who has his own Coyote/Road Runner dynamic with Sylvester the Cat, can be spotted a couple of times in the trailer. He’s first seen being visculously squeezed by the hand of John Cena’s Buddy Crane (Acme’s lawyer). The more intriguing glimpse at Tweety comes moments later, when the tiny bird is aiming an Acme explosives shotgun at an unknown target. Like Porky, details about Tweety’s role are being kept under wraps, but he appears to be someone causing trouble for the Acme Corporation.

5) Daffy Duck

A Looney Tunes staple since the 1930s (only Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig had more appearances during the Golden Age of Animation), it should come as no surprise that Daffy Duck will be in Coyote vs. Acme. He doesn’t have much screen time in the trailer, but he does have the line “Ac-me? Ac-you!” We also see his eyes turn to the Acme logo, implying he could perhaps be on Acme’s side in the case. The effect mimics cartoon character’s eyes turning to dollar signs or hearts to represent greed or love.

6) Foghorn Leghorn

In the world of Coyote vs. Acme, it sounds like many cartoon characters have come to Kevin Avery to express their grievances with the Acme Corporation. It’s safe to say Foghorn Leghorn is one of the few who hasn’t. In the trailer, he’s positioned as some sort of lobbyist representing Acme, putting pressure on Buddy Crane to settle the case swiftly before too much information becomes public.

7) The Tunes at St. Looney’s

For proof that the Coyote vs. Acme creative team went deep into the vault, look no further than the shot of St. Looney’s (an institution for the “exceptionally looney) in the trailer. There’s a group of fairly obscure characters outside the building, including Frisky Puppy, Pete Puma, two Instant Martians, George the Fox, and Hippety Hopper. This bunch is likely making cameos to illustrate how wacky of a place St. Looney’s is.

8) Tasmanian Devil

Last summer, Coyote vs. Acme had its own panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where footage was shown. It was there it was confirmed that the Tasmanian Devil will be making an appearance. He wasn’t featured in the official trailer released to the public, but perhaps he’ll factor into later marketing materials.

9) Granny

Similar to the Tasmanian Devil, Granny wasn’t part of the trailer, but she was featured in the Comic-Con footage from last year. Historically, Tweety has been Granny’s bird, so it’ll be interesting to see if that’s the case in Coyote vs. Acme.

10) Miss Prissy

When it’s time for Kevin Avery and Wile E. Coyote to bring their case to court, there will be cartoon characters on the jury. A shot in the trailer shows the chicken Miss Prissy sitting in the box.

11) Chester and Spike

In the shorts, these two dogs were always linked together, and that’ll continue in Coyote vs. Acme. Chester and Spike are seen sitting in the courtroom during the Wile E. Coyote case. In all likelihood, they will just be relegated to cameos.

12) Sylvester the Cat

If Tweety Bird and Granny are around, it means Sylvester can’t be far behind. The cat has traditionally been Granny’s pet, with many cartoons revolving around her attempts to keep him away from Tweety. Sylvester wasn’t seen in the trailer, but in November 2022, John Cena posted a picture of Granny, Tweety, and Sylvester, implying the cat will be in the film.

13) Elmer Fudd

Elmer Fudd, best known for his attempts to hunt down “pesky wabbit” Bugs Bunny, is another character Cena included in a series of social media posts in late 2022. One of his Instagram posts consisted of a still of a short where Bugs and Daffy wear disguises to confuse Elmer.

14) Yosemite Sam

Yosemite Sam is yet another character who was part of Cena’s social media posts. A December 2022 post featured an image of Bugs Bunny and Yosemite Sam gearing up to arm wrestle. Admittedly, this isn’t the same as actually seeing Yosemite, Elmer, or Sylvester in the trailer, but other characters from Cena’s posts (Foghorn Leghorn, Porky, Daffy) are in Coyote vs. Acme, so it’s reasonable to assume he was specifically sharing images of Looney Tunes who are in the film.

15) Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny may not be the star of Coyote vs. Acme, but the filmmakers weren’t going to miss their opportunity to include him in the movie. The trailer sets Bugs up to have an integral role. He gets a hero moment as Wile E. Coyote’s legal team seeks him out for help in their case against Acme.

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