New Dune Movie Poster Released

✖

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary have released a new poster for Dune. The poster features the cast playing House Atreides and the Freman hovering over Paul as he wanders the desert. That cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. The poster debut comes after a theater-exclusive sneak preview of the film, followed by a new trailer debut. It indicates the film's October premiere in theaters and on HBO Max.

Warner Bros.' decision to simultaneously release Dune in theaters and on HBO Max was controversial. The poster indicates that those plans remain on track. Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dune is a space opera following Paul Atreides. He is the son of Duke Leto Atreides and heir to House Atreides. He soon finds himself stranded on the barren planet Arrakis and stumbling towards his destiny as a reluctant messiah.

"The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero' s-journey of sorts," Chalamet has said of the film. "He thinks he's going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully, a decade later, or something like that."

This film is the second such adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. Oscar Isaac promised it doesn't shy away from the harsher parts of Herbert's story.

"I couldn't imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis," he said. "There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see… There's just this kind of brutalist element to it. It's shocking. It's scary. It's very visceral."

Warner Bros. describes Dune as "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Dune opens in theaters on October 22nd. It debuts on HBO Max the same day.