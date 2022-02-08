Dune Scores 10 Oscar Nominations, Including Best Picture

The award nominations are flowing in for Dune. The Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary co-production earned 10 nominations during Tuesday’s Academy Awards nominations announcement live stream, including nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Denis Villeneuve notably did not receive a nomination for Best Director. Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. The film, which adapts only the first half of Herbert’s story, stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Dune has earned $399.4 million worldwide at the box office after opening in theaters simultaneously with its HBO Max streaming debut. Here’s the full list of its nominations:

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects (where it’s up against Spider-Man and Shang-Chi)

ComicBook.com named Dune its favorite movie not based on a comic book of 2021. ComicBook.com’s Nicole Drum gave the film a 4-out-of-5 score. In her review, she talked about how the film’s splendid visuals make up for its flaws:

“Even with the missteps and the half-finished feel of having to wait for a ‘Part Two’ — something that, at this point, isn’t even a guarantee — Dune is a genuinely fantastic film and truly a cinematic experience. The best and closest adaptation of Herbert’s novel to date, a truly sumptuous and decadent visual affair, even with a bit of discomfort in terms of the hero versus the ones needing a hero, Dune is an absolute vision given life. Here’s to hoping we aren’t left just dreaming of more.”

Dune’s synopsis reads, “Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.”

Following Dune‘s success at the box office, Warner Bros. Pictures quickly greenlit , which will tell the second half of Herbert’s story. The film is scheduled for release in 2023.

Dune is now available on home media. The 94th Academy Awards air on ABC on March 22nd.