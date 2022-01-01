The past year proved to be challenging in Hollywood and across the globe, but new films managed to rise to the occasion and entertain viewers in 2021. ComicBook.com is taking pride in recognizing these films for their excellence with the Golden Issues, our annual showcase of the best of the best across the mediums that allowed us some respite amid the chaos of everyday life. Some of these movies made our sides ache from laughter, others took us on adventures we wouldn’t be able to imagine in our wildest dreams, and another just gave us the simple joy of watching two gigantic monsters beating the crap out of each other.

ComicBook.com’s 2021 Golden Issue Award for Best Movie is proud to present the winner from this batch of excellent nominees, which include Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, the showdown between iconic monsters in Godzilla vs. Kong, Ryan Reynolds becoming a video game savior in Free Guy, the long-awaited debut of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune, and the instant-classic horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II. But only one film could be the Golden Issue’s Best Movie of 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Movie is…

Dune!

While every other film on this list deserved distinction among the rest of the pack, it was Dune that proved to be the most impactful for myriad reasons. While Villeneuve only just kicked off Paul Atreides’ journey and began to tell the immense and engrossing tale from author Frank Herbert, Dune managed to capture the imaginations of many viewers and became a bonafide box office hit in a difficult year for the movie industry. Warner Bros. has since committed to letting Villeneuve continue his saga with another film, which means that fans can expect even more Dune greatness in the near future.

Dune included stellar cinematography from Greig Fraser, stunning visual effects from talented teams of animators, and sensational scenes from Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa. There’s a promise of more to come, especially with more interactions between Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista.

Whether the planned sequel to Dune matches up to the original doesn’t really matter, because this film was wholly unique and powerful in its approach to the source material. It gave audiences a satisfying adventure into the stars, one that is worth revisiting whenever the opportunity arises. And that is why Dune is the Best Movie of ComicBook.com’s 2021 Golden Issue Awards.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Dune on their Golden Issue Awards win!

The nominees for Best Movie are: