‘Dune’ Reboot Adds Charlotte Rampling

The cast of the Dune reboot is continuing to take shape.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlotte Rampling has joined the upcoming live-action remake of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel. Rampling will be portraying the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor’s truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions, suss out lies, and manipulate people’s emotional states.

Rampling is known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 45 Years, as well as roles in Assassin’s Creed, Red Sparrow, and Never Let Me Go.

Dune, considered a sci-fi literary classic, tells the complex story of a fallen noble family’s attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, even as it is betrayed by a galactic emperor.

Dune will be directed by Blade Runner 2049‘s Denis Villeneuve, and will star Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The cast will also include Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Dave Bautista as Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen. The film is expected to film in Budapest and Jordan this spring.

The iconic story was previously brought to life in David Lynch’s 1984 film, as well as a miniseries in 2003. While both adaptations have received a cult-like status, Villeneuve is excited to bring his adaptation onto the big screen.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities.” Villeneuve said back in 2017. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Dune does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.