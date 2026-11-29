Wolverine has always been one of the main draws of the X-Men. He’s got the claws, the attitude, and the type of personality that makes it all too easy to see why Marvel continues to focus on him. But there is another Marvel mutant who truly warrants a spotlight, and there’s actually a pretty good case to be made that Marvel has been ignoring the character who should be leading the franchise all along. And it isn’t another popular character with a troubled past and a kickass power.

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So, everyone knows Logan at this point. And unfortunately, Scott Summers never captured the same kind of mainstream attention. Part of the reason for this is that the media and fans really soaked up Hugh Jackman and Wolverine’s story. Meanwhile, Cyclops, who I think was better served by the casting of James Marsden, didn’t get much screen time, backstory, or depth compared to his comic book counterpart. Cyclops also has something that arguably makes him the most crucial character to the X-Men. He’s the one who has to unite the team, and Marvel’s treatment of him has made him one of the franchise’s more underrated characters.

Cyclops Has Always Been the Heart of Marvel’s X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the X-Men back in 1963, Cyclops wasn’t simply a member. He was one of the original team’s founding members and eventually became its official leader. Scott Summers was the one tasked with holding a team of young mutants together while helping them deal with their powers and fight for a world that really didn’t want them to exist. It’s not an easy role for anyone, but especially for a teenager who’s one false eye contact away from seeing a friend shot through a wall. Wolverine may have the more iconic personality, but Cyclops has forever been at the core of what the X-Men are meant to be. Even though Wolverine was still the more popular comic character, Cyclops was way more respectable, interesting, and had a fantastic arc leading from his first appearance all the way to his wedding with Jean Grey.

And that’s what makes Scott such an interesting character. He’s not just a natural-born leader who can always see the best course of action and never fails. Cyclops has spent the last few decades feeling the burden of his decisions and believing that when he needed to act, he did so for the right reasons. But he was never perfect. Responsibility has defined him in everything from Professor X’s expectations, to his relationship with Jean Grey, to the ongoing threat facing mutantkind. And he’ll deal with the fallout when and where it falls. That makes him more interesting than a character who has to make some of the most crucial decisions for his team and fellow mutants in general.

How Cyclops Became One of the X-Men‘s Most Complex Characters

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops was once the steady leader who bought into Professor X’s vision of a world where humans and mutants could peacefully coexist. And yet, Scott watched with anguish as mutants were persecuted, beaten, and driven to the brink of extinction. Suddenly, he began to wonder if the dream was really worth defending. His transformation into a more questionable hero wasn’t about making the character edgier or giving him a few questionable decisions. It was about putting him through the wringer for so many years as he watched the people he was charged with protecting suffer. The result: the same man who once represented the ideals of Professor X was now willing to challenge him.

That’s where Cyclops becomes that much more fascinating. You can have Wolverine be the guy who refuses to take orders, but Scott has to think about what happens when the battle is over. He’s in charge of a whole community, which means he sometimes has to make decisions that other people may not understand or forgive. Scott’s increasingly controversial choices made for one of the most compelling conflicts of the franchise: Was Cyclops worthy of the role that mutantkind needed him to fulfill, or was he betraying all of the values he stood for? That’s a far more compelling question than who would win in a fight between him and Wolverine. Marvel has been giving Logan the X-Men spotlight for years, but with Cyclops, the franchise has always had the core of its biggest ideas. Now, it’s time the movies showed Cyclops some love.