Dune Actor Timothee Chalamet Confirms a Trailer Is Coming This Month

Some of the year's most anticipated movies have been delayed for months or had their releases pulled indefinitely, with one of the only major blockbusters still on track for its original release being Denis Villeneuve's Dune, as star Timothée Chalamet confirms that the first trailer will debut before the end of the month. With the release of Dune only a few months away, it's no surprise that we can finally expect to see the first trailer, though this is the first official confirmation from anyone involved with the project that the trailer will be released within the coming weeks. The new Dune reboot is currently set to land in theaters on December 18th.

When replying to a fan who asked for some updates on Dune, the actor replied on Twitter, "Trailer before Sept."

This response from Chalamet falls in line with comments made by the actor's co-star Zendaya, who revealed earlier this week that she has already seen the trailer.

trailer before sept. 🤐 — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 7, 2020

"Dune was incredible. I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Zendaya shared with InStyle. "I called Timothée and said, 'Dude! You should be proud.' It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in the new film, with the actor previously detailing what we could expect to see from his character.

“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts,” the actor shared with Vanity Fair. “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

