Dune Run Time Revealed

Movie fans are two months away from finally getting to see Dune, the Denis Villeneuve film based on the sci-fi/adventure novel by Frank Herbert of the same name. The movie has seen some delays due to the pandemic and will be one of the year's many Warner Bros. movies to have a simultaneous release between theaters and HBO Max. The movie has an impressive cast led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, and folks involved with the film have teased that it's "a cinematic masterpiece." As fans eagerly await the movie, a new bit of information was revealed today by LA Presse in France. According to the site, the movie's runtime has been revealed to be 2 hours and 35 minutes.

In the interview (translated from French), Villeneuve reacts to Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) saying, "I want to see Denis' whole vision, not just a scaled-down version."

"Jason is an exuberant being, larger than life in everything he does," Villeneuve explained. "He loves the movie, which he's seen four times so far. And every time he calls me to tell me how happy he is. It is true that if Joe [Walker, the editor] and I had let go, we could have done a version for several hours because I filmed a lot. But the final version is really the one on the screen. I have never done a director’s cut of any of my films."

Recently, Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck) had a chat with ACE Universe and hyped up the film.

"They screened the movie for us when it was finally done. And I was so blown away. I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it's a masterpiece," Brolin shared. "It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story. And the lighting, which was done by Greg Fraser, who I ended up doing a book with, we just finished our book which is his photographs and my writing, that's going to come out around the time that dune comes out, all this stuff. It just was one of those moments where it all comes together — No Country [For Old Men] was kind of like that, to where it was like ‘Did you have the feeling that something was going to be great?’ and you're like, ‘No, I'm having a good time. I love doing this, but you don't know until you see it how great it's going to be.’”

In addition to Chalamet, Momoa, and Brolin, Dune also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune opens in theaters and will be released on HBO Max on October 22nd.