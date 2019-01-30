‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya up for Role in ‘Dune’ Reboot

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya is reportedly in talks to join the Dune reboot.

According to Collider, Zendaya would play Chani, the love interest of main character Paul Atreides, who is played by Timothee Chalamet.

Zendaya is a rising star thanks to her role as Michelle in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man Homecoming, a role she reprises in July’s sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home. She also appeared in the hit musical The Greatest Showman.

This news follows yesterday’s report that Oscar Isaac is in talks to play Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides.

In addition to Chalamet, the film’s cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson as Paul’s mother Jessica, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Harkonnen’s monstrous nephew Rabban, and Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam.

Dune tells a story of intrigue and betrayal as rival houses compete for power within an interstellar society. Paul Atreides is the heir to the house that takes control of the planet Arrakis. Arrakis is vital for its supply of the spice, but dangerous due to its desert-like environment and native tribes. Control of Arrakis also puts House Atreides in a precarious position, and betrayal from within leaves Paul and his mother to survive on their own.

The film’s script was written by Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is producing with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Dune was adapted into a film in 1984 by director David Lynch. The film is a cult favorite, but many feel it fails to capture the intricacies of Frank Herbert’s novel. Villeneuve explained how his own approach compares in an interview with Yahoo.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Villeneuve is coming off of Blade Runner 2049. The film was critically praised and won two Academy Awards.

Dune is being planned as a two-film project The first film does not have a release date.